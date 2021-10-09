Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $422.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

