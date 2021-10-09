Tellor Achieves Market Cap of $97.03 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $48.92 or 0.00089174 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $97.03 million and $15.51 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,063,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,570 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

