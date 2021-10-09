TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

