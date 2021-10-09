Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 126,102 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

