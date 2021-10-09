Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $134.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

