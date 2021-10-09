Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 193.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 952,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,376 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.89% of Tenable worth $39,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

