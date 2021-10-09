TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $112,143.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00228647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00122687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000792 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.