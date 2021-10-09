Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 309.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $39.94 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

