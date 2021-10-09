Terracoin Trading Up 50.8% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $530,242.66 and $691.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01131835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00345763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00326083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002499 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.