Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $530,242.66 and approximately $691.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01131835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00345763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00326083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002499 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

