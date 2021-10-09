TerraKRW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $11.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,462,028,001 coins and its circulating supply is 43,461,298,893 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

