TerraUSD Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $45.87 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004454 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,721,265,892 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

