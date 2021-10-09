Tether Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.82 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $68.42 billion and approximately $68.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,465 coins and its circulating supply is 68,400,170,064 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.