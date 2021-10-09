Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

