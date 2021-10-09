The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $3,572,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

