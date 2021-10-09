The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

