The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.13% of The Buckle worth $226,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 57.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

