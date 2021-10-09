The Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,350. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

