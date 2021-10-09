The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,540. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $129,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

