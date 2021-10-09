The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $218,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $311.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.