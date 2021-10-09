The Force Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00318854 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 138.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

