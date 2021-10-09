The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $392.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

