The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.26 and its 200-day moving average is $372.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

