The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,591,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.38% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $231,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,406.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

