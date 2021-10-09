The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of The Hershey worth $64,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 638,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

