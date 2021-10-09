The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 16,606 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.07% of California BanCorp worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $133,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

