The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $185.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

