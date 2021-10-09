The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,205 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.06% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

