The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 20,511 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

