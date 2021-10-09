The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 29,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

