The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Hill-Rom worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

