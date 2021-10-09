The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

