The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Yamana Gold worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

