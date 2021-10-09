The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

SKX stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

