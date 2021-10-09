The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of PVH worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PVH by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PVH by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.