The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.94% of Trean Insurance Group worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.09. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. Research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

