The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Neogen worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $41.42 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

