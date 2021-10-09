The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Coherent worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.74 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

