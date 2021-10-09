The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

