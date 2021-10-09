The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of City worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of City by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of City by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

