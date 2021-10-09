The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $159.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

