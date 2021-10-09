The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.74 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Iridium Communications worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $36.95 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

