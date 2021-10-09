The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

