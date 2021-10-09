The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

