The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.21% of First Community worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO opened at $19.75 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.