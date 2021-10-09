The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Nielsen worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

