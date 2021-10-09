The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.10% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $18,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.78 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $771.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

