The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

