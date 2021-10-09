The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $72.76 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

