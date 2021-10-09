The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,114 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.